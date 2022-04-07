SPX FLOW Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 5,199 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 8,285% compared to the average daily volume of 62 put options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,475,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,969,000 after purchasing an additional 132,266 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 860,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,388,000 after purchasing an additional 47,480 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 840,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,643,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,625,000 after purchasing an additional 22,783 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $86.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.61. SPX FLOW has a twelve month low of $60.92 and a twelve month high of $88.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.88.

SPX FLOW ( NYSE:FLOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. SPX FLOW’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLOW shares. Robert W. Baird cut SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on SPX FLOW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Nutrition and Health segment, and Precision Solutions.

