Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja Sells 2,680 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $379,997.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49.

Square stock opened at $128.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.39 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.72 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.21.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. CLSA started coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Square from $238.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Square by 4.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Square by 21.5% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Square by 0.7% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in Square by 4.2% during the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Square by 13.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

