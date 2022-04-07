SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT Lowered to $93.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SSNC opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.06. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $68.15 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 17,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $306,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 172,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,995 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.