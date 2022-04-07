S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) will report sales of $82.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.00 million and the lowest is $82.50 million. S&T Bancorp reported sales of $87.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full year sales of $338.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $337.00 million to $340.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $357.10 million, with estimates ranging from $356.20 million to $358.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $84.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

STBA stock opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.67. S&T Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STBA. State Street Corp increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 860,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,128,000 after buying an additional 22,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 434,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 17,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

