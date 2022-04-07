S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

STBA has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.15.

STBA stock opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. S&T Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $34.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $84.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 45,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp (Get Rating)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&T Bancorp (STBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.