Stacks (STX) Trading 17.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Stacks (STX) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for $1.26 or 0.00002920 BTC on popular exchanges. Stacks has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and $35.48 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.94 or 0.00249681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.00191651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00046066 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001021 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00035108 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,168.51 or 0.07328991 BTC.

STX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,307,300,301 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

