Standard Protocol (STND) Market Capitalization Hits $2.85 Million

Standard Protocol (STND) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 7th. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $2.85 million and $546,702.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00046501 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.05 or 0.07373607 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,592.35 or 0.99791305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00051151 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

