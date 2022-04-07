Standard Tokenization Protocol Price Reaches $0.0988 (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0988 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market cap of $143.54 million and $15.48 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

STPT is a coin. It was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,836,946 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

