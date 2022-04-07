Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.49% from the stock’s current price.

SWK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $237.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.08.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $139.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $136.62 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.58.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,624,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,101,000 after buying an additional 50,158 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 992.8% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

