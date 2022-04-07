Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Stanley Black & Decker from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.55.

SWK opened at $139.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.58. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $136.62 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.56%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

