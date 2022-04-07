Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,359 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,384 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $33,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $83.36 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $78.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.