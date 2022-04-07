Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 235,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 11,250,542 shares.The stock last traded at $84.99 and had previously closed at $88.09.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

The firm has a market cap of $95.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.64 and a 200-day moving average of $103.73.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 52.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 6.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

