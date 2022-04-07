State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 8,464 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 159.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 37.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $139,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

