State of Michigan Retirement System Invests $200,000 in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Novavax by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Novavax by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Novavax by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Novavax by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Novavax by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 47.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $62.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.49 and a 200-day moving average of $135.39. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.19 and a twelve month high of $277.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($9.75). The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 368.20% and a negative net margin of 152.12%. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVAX shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.86.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

