State of Michigan Retirement System Takes Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 37.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 18.1% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 61,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $1,526,771.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,690 shares of company stock worth $3,612,997. 9.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LBTYA opened at $24.96 on Thursday. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 127.35%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

LBTYA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.38.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

