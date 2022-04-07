State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $6.74 Million Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,425 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Equitable worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Equitable during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 714.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Equitable by 95.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 339.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $253,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,725 shares of company stock worth $4,073,472 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Equitable in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equitable from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.09.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.64. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.55. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

Equitable Profile (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.