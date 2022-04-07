State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 391 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Bunge worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth about $52,225,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Bunge by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 443,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,373,000 after purchasing an additional 68,741 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 32,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BG stock opened at $113.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.20. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $117.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.44. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.34%.

BG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $20,474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock worth $121,705,813. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

