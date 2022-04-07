State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,351,000 after buying an additional 39,333 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 129.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $153.30 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.00 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.34.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SITE shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $3,052,419.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 52,091 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,611 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

