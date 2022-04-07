State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Exact Sciences worth $7,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXAS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 111,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 15,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $68.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $140.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.53.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.37). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.21.

In related news, insider D Scott Coward sold 3,912 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $300,011.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $146,292.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

