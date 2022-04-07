State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 12,320 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 796,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,320 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $7,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,475,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 95,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Shares of INN stock opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 18.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

