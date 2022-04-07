State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,837 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,837 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $507,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 2,852 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $96,996.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,091. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $35.58 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

