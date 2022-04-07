State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,537 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Loews were worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Loews by 712.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Loews by 93.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Loews by 862.9% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $80,825.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $185,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,042. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE L opened at $63.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day moving average of $58.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.89. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $51.35 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.75%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.13%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

