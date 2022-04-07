State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 404,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,252 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 162,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 38,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 41,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.82 and a quick ratio of 10.82. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -399.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Compass Point upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.