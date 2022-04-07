Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.850-$5.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

STLD stock opened at $82.17 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.83.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

