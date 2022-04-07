Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.200-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.47 million.Steelcase also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.500-$0.700 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE SCS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 24,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,310. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11. Steelcase has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steelcase had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steelcase will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 1,933.98%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at $9,103,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Steelcase by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 69,339 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Steelcase by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Steelcase by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

