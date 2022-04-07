STERIS (NYSE:STE) Sets New 1-Year High at $250.00

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $250.00 and last traded at $249.10, with a volume of 5646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $248.85.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.14.

The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.64.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.52%.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,491 shares of company stock worth $2,031,469 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STE. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $198,152,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 21,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STERIS (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

