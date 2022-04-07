Steve Valenzuela Sells 1,536 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $104,202.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alarm.com alerts:

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $64,839.70.

Shares of ALRM traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,771. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $95.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.22.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 9,583.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 1,420.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Alarm.com during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.