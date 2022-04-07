Stifel Nicolaus Increases Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Price Target to $80.00

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KEX. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kirby currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Get Kirby alerts:

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $65.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.79. Kirby has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $75.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.40 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kirby will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $368,757.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $33,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,495 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Kirby by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 165,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth about $35,210,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,036,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $299,298,000 after purchasing an additional 135,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby (Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.