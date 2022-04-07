Stifel Nicolaus Raises Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $127.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CZR. StockNews.com began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.71.

CZR opened at $72.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.71. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,109 shares of company stock worth $645,511 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

