Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Lowered to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

STLFF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 84 to SEK 64 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HSBC upgraded Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. SEB Equities assumed coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 56.50 to SEK 55.35 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS STLFF opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88. Stillfront Group AB has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $11.13.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

