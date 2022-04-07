Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 10,613 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,637% compared to the typical daily volume of 284 call options.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $177,591.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,603 shares of company stock worth $1,117,992. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9,835.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,199,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,355,000 after buying an additional 1,187,913 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,414,000 after buying an additional 939,957 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,175,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth $22,412,000. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at $15,389,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COOP opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.47. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $52.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.61.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 23.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

COOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

