Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 9,941 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,498% compared to the average volume of 622 call options.

NYSE PHM opened at $40.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.37 and a 200-day moving average of $50.09.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 8.04%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $156,135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PulteGroup by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,175,000 after buying an additional 1,165,839 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,214,000 after buying an additional 1,154,608 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at about $50,294,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,628 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

