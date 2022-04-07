StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Amcon Distributing (NYSE:DIT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amcon Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE DIT opened at $160.99 on Friday. Amcon Distributing has a 12 month low of $114.80 and a 12 month high of $270.00. The company has a market capitalization of $93.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
About Amcon Distributing (Get Rating)
