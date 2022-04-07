StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Coffee stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. Coffee has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.29.

Get Coffee alerts:

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.37%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coffee by 0.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Coffee by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coffee in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coffee (Get Rating)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.