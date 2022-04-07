StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $4.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.34 million, a PE ratio of 444.44 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41. PCTEL has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $7.15.

Get PCTEL alerts:

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,202.20%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PCTEL in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCTEL in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in PCTEL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in PCTEL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PCTEL by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

About PCTEL (Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.