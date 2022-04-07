StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Widepoint (NYSE:WYY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Widepoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of WYY opened at $3.57 on Friday. Widepoint has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $30.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.27 and a beta of 0.86.
Widepoint Company Profile (Get Rating)
