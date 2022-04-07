StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Widepoint (NYSE:WYY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Widepoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of WYY opened at $3.57 on Friday. Widepoint has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $30.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.27 and a beta of 0.86.

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through the Carrier Services and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services segment includes bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

