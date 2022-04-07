StockNews.com Downgrades Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) to Hold

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Shares of OMI opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average of $40.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

