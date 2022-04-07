StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DCTH. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ DCTH opened at $6.42 on Friday. Delcath Systems has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.54.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.32. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 721.72% and a negative return on equity of 174.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCTH. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 27.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 12,602 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

