StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

MCHX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marchex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marchex from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marchex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.42.

NASDAQ MCHX opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.92 million, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.88. Marchex has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $3.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60.

Marchex ( NASDAQ:MCHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Marchex by 41.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marchex by 706.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 113,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Marchex by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 200,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marchex by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 148,078 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marchex by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

