StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of SYPR opened at $2.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 million, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.55. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sypris Solutions by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sypris Solutions by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Sypris Solutions by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

