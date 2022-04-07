StockNews.com Upgrades Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) to “Buy”

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

BMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter stock opened at $98.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 0.76. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $85.55 and a 12-month high of $112.36.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Badger Meter by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 628,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,595,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 388,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter (Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.