Stox (STX) Achieves Market Cap of $445,936.91

Stox (STX) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, Stox has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Stox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Stox has a total market capitalization of $445,936.91 and $9,200.00 worth of Stox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stox Profile

Stox (STX) is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Stox’s total supply is 53,748,697 coins and its circulating supply is 50,354,305 coins. Stox’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . Stox’s official website is www.stox.com . The Reddit community for Stox is /r/STOX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

