Strike (STRK) Achieves Market Cap of $129.70 Million

Strike (STRK) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, Strike has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Strike coin can now be purchased for $41.19 or 0.00095243 BTC on major exchanges. Strike has a total market capitalization of $129.70 million and $14.45 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00046187 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,178.32 or 0.07349526 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,186.80 or 0.99864961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00050639 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,149,040 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

