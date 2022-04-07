Strs Ohio Acquires 18,100 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) by 203.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Brightcove worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 400.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Brightcove during the third quarter worth $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Brightcove during the third quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Brightcove by 56.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Brightcove by 90.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brightcove news, Director Ritcha Ranjan purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Wheeler purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $48,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $7.72 on Thursday. Brightcove Inc. has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $320.61 million, a P/E ratio of 59.39 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Brightcove had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCOV shares. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brightcove has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

