Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other LCI Industries news, Director James Gero purchased 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Schnur purchased 3,250 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.79 per share, for a total transaction of $350,317.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 27,515 shares of company stock worth $2,966,138. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LCII. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

LCI Industries stock opened at $102.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $101.32 and a 1 year high of $163.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.83.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

