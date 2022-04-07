Strs Ohio Has $270,000 Stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,413,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,809,000 after buying an additional 171,603 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,969,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after buying an additional 279,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,224,000 after buying an additional 300,206 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,488,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 904,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,456,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after buying an additional 732,900 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,998.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick purchased 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,274.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

