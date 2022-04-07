Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Shares of IVR stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 16.15% and a negative net margin of 53.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.67%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on IVR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.