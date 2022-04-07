Strs Ohio Invests $218,000 in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,295,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 369,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 258,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 54,827 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 21,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gorman-Rupp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.16 million during the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 7.89%.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is 59.65%.
The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.
