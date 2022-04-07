Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 728.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,989,142 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $54,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,916 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 724.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,987,491 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $54,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,471 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,337,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,384,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 64.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 190,498 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 74,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Shares of DDD opened at $15.65 on Thursday. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $41.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.21.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $94,570.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,301 shares of company stock worth $518,942. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3D Systems Profile (Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.