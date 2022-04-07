Strs Ohio Purchases 1,000 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in LCI Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in LCI Industries by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in LCI Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in LCI Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries stock opened at $102.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.83. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $101.32 and a 1 year high of $163.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.43. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.83%.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert purchased 9,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Gero acquired 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 27,515 shares of company stock worth $2,966,138 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LCII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

